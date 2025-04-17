NAN Editor Loses Wife

Share

The Editor of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Isaac Aregbesola has lost his wife, Favour. The wife according to him died last week Friday.

Aregbesola in a statement said his wife passed away at the age of 52 on Friday, April 11, 2025, after illness. He described his late wife as a pillar of strength, support, and a source of inspiration to family, friends, and colleagues.

“Her kind-hearted nature, compassion, and generosity touched the lives of countless individuals, making her an exceptional woman who will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

“Throughout her life, she demonstrated exceptional dedication and commitment to humanity service, ” he said. Describing her as a God-fearing woman, a great manager of resources, and a devoted wife, Aregbesola said his late wife life was a testament to humility, kindness, and enduring service.

According to him, Favour a seasoned accountant and entrepreneur impacted positively the lives of everyone who came across her.

