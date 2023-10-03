NAN Correspondent Becomes Anambra SWAN Chairman

The Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Chimezue Anaso has been elected the new Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN).

Also Ikenna Nwokedi of UNIZIK FM and Uche Ndeke of Radio Nigeria (Purity Fm), also emerged as Secretary and Assistant Secretary of the association, respectively.

Pamela Eboh of Champions Newspapers emerged as Vice-Chairman, Marvelous Ezenwa of Kpakpando FM emerged as Treasurer and Okwudili Awam of OperaNews emerged as Financial Secretary

Earlier, before the election, the last congress of the association was held, where Mr Anthony Oji, outgone Chairman, thanked SWAN members for making his tenure a success through cooperation and support.

The election which took place on Tuesday in Awka, was conducted by the Electoral Committee, led by Mr Ikem Asika, with the supervision of Mr Ikenna Okonkwo, National Secretary-General, SWAN, and Mr Frankie Omokhua, Zonal Vice President, SWAN, South East.

Anaso, the newly elected chairman, expressed his gratitude to members for their trust and confidence in him.

He urged members to work with the executive and make his term a successful one through suggestions, criticisms and support.

“It is a call to duty, and we promise to put in our best to make SWAN Anambra become a critical component of the media community,” he said.