November 28, 2024
Namibians Vote As Ruling Party Seeks To Extend 34-year Rule

Voting got under way in Namibia yesterday in what could be the most competitive election since independence from white-ruled South Africa 34 years ago. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is seeking to become the country’s first female president.

She is running on behalf of the governing South West Africa’s People’s Organisation (Swapo), to replace Hage Geingob, who died in February after nine years in office.

But high unemployment, poverty, inequality and corruption allegations have eroded support for the party, reports the BBC.

Nandi-Ndaitwah’s main challenger is Panduleni Itula of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) party, as well as 14 other candidates.

Local media showed that long queues had already formed at schools and other polling centres as voting began yesterday morning.

