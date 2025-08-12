Namibia Oil/Gas Conference: Nigeria Ready To Partner With Other African Countries

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board has assured that Nigeria is ready to partner with Namibia and other African nations to build an energy sector that will empower the African people and drive shared prosperity.

Speaking on Tuesday on behalf of Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, during a Local Content Masterclass at the 2025 Namibia Oil and Gas Conference, Abdulmalik Halilu, Director, Corporate Services, outlined a number of strategies that African oil-producing countries can adopt to grow their local content capabilities.

According to him, local content value propositions for Africa include research and technology development, local employment, strategic partnerships, ownership and control of assets, value chain optimisation, sustainable operations, increased production and utilisation of locally made goods and contribution to gross domestic product (GDP).

He identified the government’s role in supplier development as regulatory, developmental and promotional.

Using Nigeria as a case study, Halilu listed key achievements of NCDMB to include the establishment of world-class fabrication and construction yards, human capital development, manufacturing initiative, service sector growth, financial support and establishment of integration capability for floating production and storage and offloading facility (FPSO).

On the new wave of local content development in Nigeria, the Director pointed to the promotion of equipment assembly and components manufacturing, development of small and medium enterprises, enforcement of research and development and technology transfer as well as prioritisation of gas-based industrialisation.

Dwelling on strategies that would support the growth of African local content, he urged oil-producing countries to specialise in different manufacturing and service areas of the oil and gas industry and develop their competencies to the right specifications.

This, he said, will enable the countries to trade among themselves and contribute towards the manufacturing of complex oil and gas equipment.

He cited an example with the Boeing aircraft, which has critical components produced by different original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and assembled at a designated factory.

Such a model, he noted, will ensure that each African country develops a competitive advantage and can contribute effectively to the African oil and gas industry.

The representative of the Executive Secretary concluded by offering local content nuggets, which include that local content implementation is not a sprint but a marathon and must be executed as a business and not as corporate social responsibility, adding that “Local content must also be cost-effective and local peculiarities must be given key considerations.”

Other recommendations he stated are that local content regulations must apply to all players in the industry and not only foreign companies or expatriates, and the implementation takes time, consistency, and coordination.

“Capacity building initiatives should include grassroots and underserved communities. The local content practice would not grow if new projects are not developed.”

The event is being attended by policymakers, international oil and gas operating and service companies, Namibian indigenous players and other stakeholders.

The goal is to enhance the local content ecosystem in the Southern African country’s evolving oil and gas industry.

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) are participating at the Namibian event in furtherance of their collaboration in the promotion of African local content, creation of opportunities and new markets for Nigerian oil and gas companies.

The opening day also featured a presentation by NCDMB’s General Manager Human Capacity Development, Esueme Dan Kikile, Esq., who further shared the Board’s success stories in human capital development.

The conference continues till Friday and is expected to feature another presentation by the NCDMB boss on Wednesday, while one of the panel discussions would feature the Chairman of PETAN, Mr Wole Ogunsanya.

A statement by Obinna Ezeobi, PhD, GM Corporate Communications, stated that the Board’s delegation was led by the Executive Secretary, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, represented by the Director, Corporate Services, Dr. Abdulmalik Halilu, while the PETAN team is led by its Chairman and member of NCDMB Governing Council, Mr. Wole Ogunsanya.