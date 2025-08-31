Namibia Mourns ‘Fallen Officers’ After Head-On Crash Between Police Van, Prison Bus

Ahead-on collision in Namibia involving vehicles belonging to the security services killed 14 people, including 11 members of the prison service, a police officer and two civilians.

The accident took place 270km (167 miles) south of the capital, Windhoek, outside the town of Mariental on Saturday.

“No words can truly capture the depth of this loss,” President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah wrote on social media, praising “the souls of our fallen officers”.

Namibia has one of the highest road traffic fatality rates in the world.

Home Affairs Minister Lucia Iipumbu also passed on her condolences and thanked those who attended the scene of the accident and the medical teams at Mariental State Hospital. She asked that photos from the scene not be shared, reports the BBC.