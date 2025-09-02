Namibia Defeats Nigeria In Cricket World Cup Qualifiers

With an eight-wicket score, Namibia defeated Nigeria’s Female Yellow Greens in their second group game of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Division 1 Qualifier in Windhoek.

The Female Yellow Greens opened their campaign with a commanding 96-run victory over Sierra Leone on Sunday but stumbled against the hosts, who secured their first win of the series.

Sent in to bat first, Nigeria managed just 70 runs in 18.4 overs. Salome Sunday top-scored with 22 off 28 balls, while Oseyande Omonkhobhio (14 off 11) and Kehinde Amusa (12 off 34) added modest contributions.

Namibia’s bowlers dominated the innings, with Saima Tahaduleni leading the attack with 3 for 13, supported by Kayleen Green (2 for 10) and Mekelanye Mwatile (2 for 16).

In reply, Namibia comfortably reached the target, posting 71 for 2 in just 9.5 overs.

Yasmeen Khan anchored Namibia’s innings with a rapid 51 from 30 balls, backed by Kayleen Green’s 15 off 20 and Mekelanye Mwatile’s unbeaten 4. For Nigeria, Kehinde Amusa (1/10) and Lilian Ude (1/14) claimed the side’s only wickets.

Nigeria remains second in the group with two points, two adrift of leaders Zimbabwe, who defeated Namibia by 32 runs on Sunday and crushed Sierra Leone by 10 wickets on Monday.

The Yellow Greens will battle Zimbabwe on Wednesday in their final group game, a clash likely to decide the group standings. The top two teams progress to the semi-finals, while the eventual finalists will secure Africa’s two berths at the global qualifiers later this year.