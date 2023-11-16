Names Of Players Investigated For Betting Involvements

AC Milan and Italy full back Alessandro Florenzi was questioned by prosecutors in Turin on Thursday after joining a number of Italian players to be put under investigation over alleged illegal betting.

Other players under investigation are Aston Villa and Italy midfielder Niccolo’ Zaniolo, Juventus and Italy midfielder Nicolo’ Fagioli and Newcastle United and Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Last month Tonali got a 10-month playing ban for gambling on illegal platforms while with his former club AC Milan, plus eight months in accessory sanctions, after a plea bargain with the Italian soccer federation (FIGC).

The 23-year-old from Lodi near Milan, who joined the Newcastle in the close season, admitted he has problem with gambling and is seeking help.

READ ALSO:

He was the second Italy player to be banned for gambling after 22-year-old Fagioli, who got a seven month ban from playing plus five months accessory sanctions the week before.

Accessory sanctions entail following a gambling addiction programme and speaking out to young people about the issue, telling them not to emulate the players.

Zaniolo, the former Roma and Galatasaray forward, looks set to escape sporting penalties as he said he did not bet on football on the gambling platforms.

Italy’s sporting authorities ban players from betting on Football matches.