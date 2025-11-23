Name, Shame Terror Sponsors – Onaiyekan Tells Tinubu

•President should declare emergency on insecurity, says Adeniran

President Bola Tinubu must admit the horrifying level of insecurity in the country is spiraling out of his control, and declare a state of emergency on terror nationwide in order to restore peace.

Speaking against the backdrop of mass kidnapping of students and closure of hundreds of schools in the country, the Emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, and Nigeria’s one-time Education Minister, Prof Tunde Adeniran, said Nigeria should desist from playing down the magnitude of the problem.

In particular, Onayeikan wants President Tinubu to name, shame and prosecute terror sponsors and stop fear of repercussions in the 2027 elections. “It is time for the government to look at those who have been linked to and are behind the killings and not be worried about stepping on toes.”

Adeniran submitted that at this stage, the time was ripe to declare an emergency on terror throughout the nation. “There is a need for a security emergency nationwide. It is something that concerns all of us. It is beyond the government right now.”

The Political Science professor and diplomat underscored the need to tackle insecurity with more seriousness, more commitment, and with more determination, adding that Nigeria should not wait until the nation is completely decimated. “Partisan politics, religious, ethnic and all primordial sentiments must be put behind to face the problem headlong.

We are facing a very serious problem and must attack it collectively. We cannot afford to joke with the destiny of our country,” he said. Onayeikan and Adeniran want the government to stop grandstanding, pretending to have things under control but seek partnership with other countries.

“No country is an Island of its own. The government should mobilise the support of all Nigerians and also welcome what ever external support that can assist us in areas where we lack capacity, particularly in the area of technology, because what we are facing is bigger than what we are admitting.”

Adeniran described the military as a “special species,” and called for reduction in the level of attrition and retirement of Generals in the country, because that amounts to discarding them despite the sophisticated military training. Onaiyekan tasked the government to keep the citizens safe in conformity with their constitutional mandate.

“The government should stop living in denial that the country is safe. That is not helping us at all. They are not reflecting the feeling of millions of Nigerians, who are living in fear and anxieties.

“Whether you agree that the killings have religious connotations or not, the fact is that hundreds of people are killed regularly. Nobody can deny that Nigerians are being killed. The government knows those who are killing Nigerians and the terrorists are making strong state ments with the kidnap of our children, which is attracting global attention.”

He commended the relocation of the Defence Minister to Kebbi State on the orders of President Tinubu, but was quick to add that other states like Niger, Plateau and Benue also suffer similar attacks and the situation should be arrested.