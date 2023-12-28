Name House Of Reps Wing After Na’Abba – Anyim

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, has recommended that the House of Representatives wing of the National Assembly complex should be named after the former Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’Abba.

Anyim who was President of the Senate at the same time Na’Abba served as Speaker, said this would be in recognition of the pioneering work the late Speaker accomplished in the House of Representatives.

“I recall with a sense of credit to Hon. Ghali how he worked with me to develop the brief for the scope and design of the new wings of the National Assembly complex for Julius Berger Nig. Plc; it was nights of no sleep for several months.

“I remember, with sufficient patriotism, how Ghali and I got together to decide on the Senate’s and the House of Representatives participation ratio in the international parliamentary bodies,” he further recalled.

The former SGF who regretted that Na’Abba died before the planned intervention of former presiding officers of the National Assembly on his health condition could reach him, noted that he and the deceased speaker encountered difficulty leading the nation’s legislative house.

“To put it mildly, it was extremely difficult for both of us to lead the National Assembly during the period when democracy was restored following a 16-year absence of parliamentary institutions in Nigeria.

“We soon concluded that to accomplish the task at hand, we would need to collaborate closely.

“To re-establish all democratic institutions by legislation, we needed to redefine the executive and legislative branches relationship and sought to ensure the independence of the legislature.

“My work with Hon. Ghali as leaders of the 4th National Assembly was actually to lay the foundation upon which the subsequent National Assembly could build,” Anyim stated.

He described his death as “a national tragedy and a setback to our democratic progress,” and prayed to God to grant his soul eternal rest.