Namdas Congratulates Akpabio, Abbas, Barau, Kalu

…Says emergence victory for democracy

The immediate past Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Army, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas has congratulated Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on their emergence as presiding officers of the 10th Assembly.

He also congratulated Deputy President Jirbin Barau and Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu for emerging unopposed.

Namdas who disclosed this in Abuja while reacting to the outcome of the election of presiding officers at the National Assembly on Tuesday said the victory of the quartet who were the preferred candidates of the ruling party is a victory for democracy and Nigeria at large.

Namdas noted that with the election of the four presiding officers, the president and leadership of the party made wise choices.

“I will like to congratulate the brand new presiding officers, the senate president, Senator Godswill Akpabio, his deputy, Sen. Jibrin Barau, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and his deputy, Hon. Kalu on their victory as leaders of the 10th Assembly.

“I believe their emergence is a confirmation that the president, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima and indeed the APC leadership were right in endorsing the quartet.

“It shows that they are truly competent, popular and acceptable among their colleagues. This is a victory for democracy and all Nigerians because the election was free, fair and transparent”

Speaking further, Namdas noted that he believe with Akpabio and Abbas leading the parliament, the Renewed Agenda of President Tinubu would receive the required synergy from the parliament.

“I believe with Akpabio and Abbas, the Renewed Agenda of the President Tinubu administration would be seamlessly implemented because the leadership of the parliament would provide the necessary impetus that will propel the implementation of the road map”, he stated.