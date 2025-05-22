NAMDA Rejects Proposed Prescription, Dispensing Policy over Patient Safety, Legal Mandates

Share

In response to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) has rejected the proposed Nigerian National Prescription and Dispensing Policy (NNPDP), citing multiple violations of existing laws and ethical frameworks.

In a letter to the Chairman, Committee on the NNPDP, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the President of NAMDA, Dr. Nosa Lancy Orhue and Dr. Shehu Abdulrahman, acting general secretary of the association, stated that NAMDA will not support a policy that undermines legal mandates and compromises professional boundaries in healthcare.

NAMDA acknowledged the Ministry’s invitation to provide input on the draft policy, describing the matter as “critical in the health sector.”

However, after reviewing the document against global and local standards, the association highlighted two major grounds for outright rejection: the dangerous erosion of professional boundaries and the violation of existing laws.

NAMDA emphasised that the Nigerian health system is already fraught with professional overreach and ethical breaches. The proposed policy, they argued, would further blur professional lines, exposing patients to greater risks by potentially allowing unqualified individuals to prescribe or recommend medications. Similarly, NAMDA cited clear violation of existing laws.

The association meticulously cited multiple legal instruments that the draft policy allegedly contravenes: the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act (MDPA): Sections 17(6) and 17(7) restrict prescribing rights exclusively to registered medical and dental practitioners.

In addition the National Health Act (2014): Reaffirms the MDPA, particularly in the administration of blood products Code of Medical Ethics in Nigeria (2008): Rule 12.3 forbids medical practitioners from surrendering their authority and holds them accountable for breaches.

Citing another example NAFDAC Act Cap N1 LFN 2004 defines prescription drugs as accessible only via written authorisation from a qualified medical practitioner and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist.

NAMDA underlined the fact that the use of phrases such as “can only be” and “shall” in these Acts makes the legal provisions compulsory and immutable by policy changes, no matter how wellintentioned. The association reminded the Ministry that only the National Assembly has the constitutional authority to alter such laws—not the Ministry or its committees.

NAMDA’s letter also referenced Nigerian Supreme Court precedents that firmly establish the superiority of an Act over any policy document, reinforcing their position that the proposed NNPDP is legally incompetent.

In the association’s view, past allowances for such policies were made “out of extravagant courtesy,” and should not be mistaken for legal precedence or approval. “This time,” NAMDA implies, “courtesy is no substitute for constitutional compliance.”

On the way forward, Dr. Orhue and Dr. Abdulrahman said despite the firm rejection, NAMDA’s position is not one of obstruction but of constructive engagement grounded in the rule of law. It has invited the Ministry to seek further clarification where necessary and indicated their willingness to support any policy initiative that aligns with existing legal and ethical standards.

NAMDA’s message is unambiguous: health policies must be rooted in law, not convenience or administrative discretion. The association encourages a return to legal discipline in policy formulation, with proper legislative backing, professional accountability, and public safety at the center.

