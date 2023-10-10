NAMB urges students to imbibe savings culture

The National Association pf Microfinance Banks (NAMB), FCT Chapter, has counseled students within FCT to cultivate savings culture and restrain from spending their entire income on consumption. Chairperson of NAMB/ CEO, Hasal MFB, Nwanna Joel-Ezeugo, admonished students of Government Secondary School Area 11 Garki as part of the NAMB’s corporate social responsibility outreach to the school.

While she harped on financial literacy among students, Joel-Ezeugo underscored the importance of savings as a key to investment they could look up to. She said the outreach to the school was to talk to students to have confidence in themselves and have knowledge on why spending without savings could pose challenge to achieving their future goals. “We want to talk to them to remain focus in their schooling because if they do that they will be able to be good citizens,” she said.

She added that the association also donated school materials to the tune of N1.3 million to the students to ease their learning. She said: “It is from all the micro finance banks in the FCT, if we are doing it individually the impact may not show, that is why we are doing it collectively. We want to impact the little we can on the lives of the children to be better citizens.” She said the association was planning to build blocks of classrooms in schools to ensure school children learn in better environment.