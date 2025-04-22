Namadi Warns Against Self-Defense Amid Growing Insecurity

Share

Amid the rising insecurity, the Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi on Monday cautioned Nigerians against calls for self-defense, saying such a move could plunge the country into anarchy.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television Politics Today, Namadi responded to recent comments by retired General Theophilus Danjuma, who urged Nigerians to defend themselves against bandits and armed attackers, particularly in Benue and Plateau States.

New Telegraph reports that General Danjuma, a former Minister of Defence, had argued that reliance on the government for protection was no longer tenable given the spate of violence and killings in the country.

However, Governor Namadi rejected that approach, describing it as a dangerous path.

He argued that rather than encourage armed self-defence, the government at all levels must continue to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture.

“He (T.Y. Danjuma) is a very senior security person, and his words deserve respect and analysis,” Namadi said.

“But I think if you say citizens should be allowed to defend themselves, you’re causing anarchy. I don’t think we’ve reached that level yet.

“The government is doing its best in terms of security arrangements. If you allow the people to defend themselves, that means you are encouraging a crisis between farmers and herders,” the governor warned.

