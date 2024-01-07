Namadi Calls For Revitilisation Of Educational Sector

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has called for collaborative efforts amongst government, private sector, parents, NGOs, and alumni of Bayero University Kano to tackle the challenges confronting the Nigerian education sector.

Speaking as a special guest of honour at the Bayero University Kano Alumni Annual General Meeting, Governor Namadi said he was delighted to be part of the monumental Bayero University Kano Alumni Association’s (BUKAA) 2023 Annual General Meeting and Convention, which was held at the university’s Convention Arena!

As an honoured alumnus of Bayero University Kano, it was truly inspiring to address the gathering and highlight the critical role of education in our nation’s development. BUK’s consistent excellence fills me with immense pride.

According to Governor Namadi, In my impassioned speech, I emphasized the critical role of quality education as the driving force behind societal progress. I called for united efforts from the government, private sector, parents, NGOs, and alumni to tackle the challenges confronting the Nigerian education sector head-on.

Kudos to BUKAA for its dogged commitment to supporting our beloved alma mater! I urge my fellow alumni to actively contribute to infrastructural development, provide teaching and learning facilities, support research, and offer scholarships. Together, we can make a lasting impact on the future of education.

I am pleased to share the strides Jigawa State is making in addressing teacher shortages, including the recent recruitment of 1,200 graduate teachers and plans to convert 3,000 temporary teachers into permanent, pensionable staff.

Additionally, our plans for the Agency for Tsangaya Education aim to integrate formal and Islamic education for a more inclusive learning environment, among other numerous achievements in some other fields of human endeavors.