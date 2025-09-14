NAMA Trains Staff On Life After Retirement

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has organized a six-day workshop to prepare its staff for life after retirement, equipping them with practical skills and strategies for a smooth transition into post-service life.

The training, held in Port Harcourt, was facilitated by Instinct Resource Services Limited (IRSL).

In his address, IRSL’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Ayuba Fagbemi Mba, commended NAMA’s Managing Director, Engr. Ahmed Umar Farouk; Director of Human Resources, Mr. Ladipo Abimbola; General Manager, Human Resources, Mr. Olufunshio Adebola Otubusen; and other members of the management team for prioritizing the welfare and development of the agency’s workforce.

He urged participants to embrace retirement as an opportunity for personal growth, sharing his own experience of transitioning from the banking sector to entrepreneurship. “Through dedication, perseverance, and willingness to embrace change, I was able to find success in new ventures and discovered a part of me that had long yearned for expression,” he said.

Fagbemi noted that nine months after establishing IRSL, the firm secured major contracts from federal agencies and a multinational company, adding that the company has since trained over 2,550 participants worldwide. He encouraged the retirees-to-be to view retirement not as a period of stagnation but as “a time of great personal and professional development.”

Representing NAMA’s Managing Director, the Director of Air Traffic Control, Tayo John, described retirement as “not just an end to a chapter but a beginning of new opportunities.” He stressed that the workshop had equipped workers with tools to manage this significant life change.

The 2025 NAMA Pre-Retirement Workshop exposed participants to skills in paint production, catering, bread making, and household items production. It also covered financial planning, health and wellness strategies, lifestyle adjustments, pursuing passions, and building social connections.

The participants expressed appreciation to NAMA and the facilitators, describing the training as a timely and impactful preparation for retirement.