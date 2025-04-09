NAMA To Overhaul Airspace Infrastructure, Deploy HF Facilities, Others

Share

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has concluded plans to overhaul the nation’s airspace infrastructure architecture as it is set to deploying the Rohde & Schwarz High-Frequency (HF) transceiver, equipped with advanced signal processing algorithms that significantly reduce the noise levels typically associated with traditional HF systems.

This technology leap is expected to boost the long-range air-to-ground communications capabilities across the Nigerian airspace.

It is specifically designed to address the range limitations of the current Very High Frequency (VHF) systems. The new HF solution would ensure robust and reliable communication coverage over the Gulf of Guinea, extending far into the Atlantic Ocean, across the Northern desert regions beyond the Kano Flight Information Region (FIR).

To speedily provide these facilities, the Managing Director of NAMA, Ahmed Umar Farouk accompanied by the Director of Electronic Engineering Services (DEES), NAMA, Engr. Teresa Ihenachor and other members of NAMA who are currently in Germany on a factory assessment test (FAT) of critical communication equipment needed to enhance the efficiency of the agency’s air-ground communication infrastructure will hold highlevel talks with officials of Rhode and Schwarz as well as Deo Makro Ltd, an indigenous contractor which facilitated the visit.

