NAMA To Implement New Salary Structure For Workers

More than a year after the proposed salary increase, the Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Farouk Umar Ahmed, has announced the implementation of a long-overdue pay rise for the workers.

The disclosure, which was met with thunderous applause, was delivered during the opening ceremony of the first-ever MD’s Maiden Football Competition. The new salary structure, approved by the National Income, Salaries and Wages Commission, was officially released last week Friday.

This significant development for staff welfare was a highlight of the day’s event, overshadowing even the excitement of the inaugural sports tournament. The Directorate of Public Affairs and Consumer Affairs, Dr. Abdullahi Musa, praised the managing director’s commitment to staff welfare and his personal involvement in the event, which culminated in Engineer Ahmed performing the ceremonial kickoff to officially start the tournament.

The raise in workers’ salaries and welfare package has invariably led to agitation of workers who before now had expressed concern that the salary adjustments agreement had been lying fallow and gathering dust on the tables of approving authorities; and recognising that notice of ultimatum has already been issued and served by our branches, which our national unions have adopted.

The present government approved the implementation of a new national minimum wage for workers, and the unions’ leadership seemed at a loss for the rationale for the non-implementation of the salary adjustments agreement. All that is said to have been taken care of with the new salary structure for all the workers, be it contract staff and bona fide career public servants on the nominal roll of staff with NAMA.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, NAAPE, said it is taking a bold step toward transforming aviation training in Nigeria with the establishment of its own Approved Training Organisation (ATO). NAAPE President, Mr. Abednego Galadima, told New Telegraph at the weekend that the facility, known as PEN Aviation Institute, is already in the final stages of certification by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

He expressed optimism that the certification would be completed in a matter of days, paving the way for the institute to begin training aviation professionals in its two fully equipped classrooms. Galadima described the project as a landmark move towards financial selfsustainability for the association, while also boosting capacity development in the sector.

Looking back on NAAPE’s journey, the President recalled its formation in 1985 and its struggles during the military era, when 48 pilots were dismissed for standing up for their rights. He said it was regrettable that, even today, some airlines still prevent workers from unionising, calling it a violation of their constitutional rights.