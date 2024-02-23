NAMA Strengthens Partnership With Nigerian Airforce to Enhance Airspace Safety

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has reinstated its commitment to fortify its collaboration with the Nigerian Airforce to bolster airspace management safety and air security across Nigeria.

According to a statement signed by Abdullahi Musa, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, the Managing Director of NAMA, Engr. A.U. Farouk reiterated this objective during a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Airforce Headquarters in Abuja, where he engaged in discussions with the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar.

Farouk affirmed the ongoing partnership between NAMA and the Nigerian Airforce, recognizing the critical role the Airforce plays in safeguarding Nigeria’s airspace.

He expressed appreciation for the existing cooperation and expressed eagerness to explore new avenues for mutual benefit.

Engr. Farouk emphasized that strengthened collaboration between the two entities was pivotal in enhancing airspace management, safety, and security nationwide.

On his path, Air Marshal Hassan underscored the importance of maintaining a steadfast commitment to the partnership, emphasizing its significant impact on the safety and efficiency of Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Additionally, Air Marshal Hassan urged NAMA’s cooperation in achieving the final accreditation of the Air Traffic School Training Centre (ATSTC) in Kaduna.

This accreditation, he highlighted, will contribute significantly to bolstering manpower and capacity within both the Nigerian Air Force and civil aviation.

The partnership between NAMA and the Nigerian Airforce represents a shared commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Nigeria’s airspace.

By fostering collaboration and pursuing innovative initiatives, both organizations aim to elevate the standards of airspace management and enhance the overall aviation landscape in Nigeria.