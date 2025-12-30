NAMA Signs Deal For New Head Office In Abuja

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has formally signed contractual documents for the construction of its new corporate headquarters and Air Traffic Management (ATM) Centre in Abuja, marking a historic milestone in the agency’s institutional growth and Nigeria’s aviation development.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Abuja, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of NAMA, Ahmed Umar Farouk, described the project as a strategic, forward-looking investment designed to position Nigeria’s airspace management system on par with global best practices.

According to him, the new facility will serve a dual purpose by housing NAMA’s Corporate Headquarters and accommodating a centralised Air Traffic Management (ATM) Centre. He explained that the development represents a significant operational shift, as it will consolidate airspace control functions that were previously decentralised.

Farouk said: “What this structure represents is far more than office space. It will house the Air Traffic Management Centre, bringing under one roof the Kano Area Control Centre (ACC) and the Lagos Area Control Centre (ACC). From this single facility, air traffic across the entire Nigerian airspace will be managed and coordinated.”

He noted that consolidating air traffic control operations into a single integrated national centre will significantly enhance operational efficiency, improve safety oversight, and strengthen Nigeria’s compliance with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices.

The NAMA boss stated that the facility will house critical and sensitive operational infrastructure, making quality, safety, and durability paramount. He therefore charged the project contractor, NHD Interbiz Projects Limited, to ensure strict adherence to structural integrity, engineering excellence, and globally accepted construction standards.

“This is a mission-critical facility that will support the safety of our skies and the efficiency of air navigation services nationwide,” he said. “There will be no compromise on quality. Management will closely monitor every stage of execution to ensure value for money, transparency, and longterm sustainability,” he said.

The NAMA Chief Executive also expressed appreciation to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), for facilitating Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval, which made the project possible.

He described the Minister’s support as instrumental to the actualisation of the agency’s vision for modern, centralised airspace management infrastructure.

Farouk further commended NAMA’s management and staff for their dedication and professionalism throughout the contracting process, with special recognition given to the Legal Services Department for ensuring due process, regulatory compliance, and adherence to best practices.

Earlier in her remarks, the Director of Legal Services and Company Secretary, Mrs Rita Egbadon, described the signing as a landmark achievement in the agency’s history.

Egbadon explained that the contract resulted from several months of meticulous legal structuring, compliance alignment, and risk allocation, all deliberately designed to protect the public interest and safeguard NAMA’s long-term institutional integrity.