NAMA Restores Wifi Services To Airports

Nine years after, has the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) restored WI-FI services to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. This is a major boost for travellers and airport users who need the facility to stay in touch with their loved ones after their trip.

With it, passengers waiting at airports and other airport users would be able to connect wirelessly to the internet using their smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other smart devices. As part of its statutory mandate to provide communication services at all airports in Nigeria, the agency has conducted an inspection tour of Murtala Mohammed International Airport to confirm the functionality of its wifi services.

The Managing Director of NAMA, Engr Umar Ahmed Farouk who led some technical staff of the agency on a tour of the airport expressed satisfaction with the strength of the free wifi service provided by NAMA. “I am delighted with what we saw today in Lagos. Our free wifi service is working perfectly and optimally in every nook and cranny of the airport.

I have had course to interact with a few passengers and staff here and the reports we are getting about the wifi service are very encouraging,” Farouk said, even as he assured that the agency was working hard to ensure the availability of wifi services in all the five major airports in Nigeria.

