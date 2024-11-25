NAMA Needs Special Funding To Tackle Decrepit Navigational Facilities — Keyamo

Share

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo yesterday said the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) would need special funding to tackle many of the navigational facilities.

This is coming as the minister said that the aviation industry would contribute significantly to ensure that the aviation industry contributes to the planned $1 trillion targeted economy by President Bola Tinubu.

Although the minister, who spoke on national television did not disclose how much money the agency would need to fix decrepit facilities, there are indications that the agency would need over N40 billion for the exercise.

The minister early this year facilitated N40 billion presidential intervention fund for the completion of the Aeronautical Information System (AIS), and the upgrading of navigational aids, surveillance and communication facilities.

Describing the country’s airspace as one of the safest in the world, Keyamo noted that what the country has at the moment is still very good for surveillance of the airspace but noted that they were already providing upgrades to the facilities.

His words: “We need a special intervention fund to tackle the navigational system that we met on the ground. Over the years we have not had an upgrade of some of the facilities. We are doing that now.

That does not mean that our airspace is not safe. Nigeria has one of the safest airspace in the world. “Many of the equipment needs an upgrade or replacement.

What has happened is that the average lifespan of some of these equipment is between 15 and 20 years. Most of them have been working for more than 20 years. “I commend air traffic controllers who continue to ensure safe skies despite operating with obsolete equipment.

We are upgrading the navigational system to meet current industry standards.” The minister said he was waiting for the decision of the President on the direction he wants to go with a new national carrier, describing the one midwife by a former minister of aviation as a sham.

He, however, stated that while he waits for President Tinubu’s decision on that, he said the primary aim of the administration is to support local airlines to grow and expand.

The disclosed that the judiciary stopped the Nigeria Air project, adding that it was a wool pulled over the faces of Nigeria saying the last administration just painted an aircraft belonging to Ethiopian Airlines as an airline for Nigeria.

“We will not accept a situation where some people want to take the wealth of this country to another country. That was not a national carrier. At the moment, we are supporting our airlines to be stronger and prosperous”.

Asked if he was able to secure a slot for Air Peace to Heathrow, Keyamo said it is a diplomatic issue that is being resolved at a diplomatic level. “I am sure you are aware that they have written to us and we are looking at it and working out the next move.

You will hear from us on the matter.” The United Kingdom’s Department for Transport had last month told Air Peace Airlines that it is not responsible for slots at busy airports like Heathrow Airport.

This may have jeopardised the airline’s struggle to force the UK government to provide it with slots at London Heathrow Airport.

The government has, however, told the Nigerian flag carrier to apply like any other carrier wishing to operate at the biggest UK aerodrome to Airports Coordinator Limited (ACL), the independent slot coordinator for slot allocation at the London Heathrow Airport.

