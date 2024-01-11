NAMA, NCAA Meet Airlines Over Planned Review Of N16,000 Navigational Charges

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have held a strategic meeting with some airline operators, under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), to review what has been described as the outdated N16,000 Terminal Enroute Navigational Charge (TNC).

The meeting, which was held in Abuja, was called at the instance of the NCAA and NAMA to get the understanding of the airlines on the rate which the air- lines admitted needed to be reviewed. A source, who was at the meeting, told New Telegraph that airlines pay N16,000 TNC to NAMA per hour any time a commercial aircraft takes off which amounts to a distance of Lagos-Abuja for instance.

Most routes in Nigeria are approximately an hour by air. The last time TNC was raised was in 2007 which NAMA feels its review was long overdue, hinting that while TNC had remained the same since 2008, air- lines have adjusted airfares by over 600 per cent since 2008 when tickets were sold for between N18, 000 and N20, 000.

A one-hour economy air ticket now costs between N90, 000 and N120, 000 depending on the airline and time of purchase. In some cases it is as high as N150, 000 depending on the routes if there is a monopoly. When contacted, the Managing Director of NAMA, Umar Ahmed Farouk confirmed the meeting with the operators but did not disclose details of the encounter.

He, however, admitted that the review was long overdue considering the prevailing economic situation in the country and the need for the airspace agency to maintain its facilities across the country given the maintenance of air safety and the costs of deploying its equipment across the country. Recall that NAMA introduced TNC in January 2007 when Mr Roland Iyayi held sway as Managing Director The agency claimed then that the implementation would ensure that airline operators and other users of navigational aids pay for the modern navigation aids being acquired by NAMA.

Iyayi said the policy would boost the organisation’s revenue. The idea was initially rejected by the former General Secretary of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), Capt. Mohammed Joji, at the customers’ forum organised by NAMA but later accepted by the airlines.