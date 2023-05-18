NAMA MD Laments Only 13% Of Jobs In Aviation For Women

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr. Matthew Lawrence Pwajok, has lamented that only about 13% of jobs in aviation are held by women, adding that today, the aviation industry is grappling with methods to improve inclusion and diversity. In his keynote address recently on integration and implementation of gender-sensitive policies in the workplace (aviation sector) at the launch of the SHEENGINEER 30% Club organised by the Association of Professional Women Engineers in Nigeria (AP- WEN) at the University of Lagos disclosed that the aviation sector is a major contributor to Nigeria’s economic growth.

Pwajok said the sector supports over 241,000 jobs and contributes over $1.7 billion to our GDP. Representing 0.4% of the nation’s GDP as noted by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) report on “The Importance of Air Transport to Nigeria,” Pwajok said: “Sadly, only about 13% of jobs in aviation are held by women.” “Today, the aviation industry is grappling with methods to improve inclusion and diversity.”