NAMA MD Bags Prestigious Leadership Award

Share

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed Umar, has been conferred with a prestigious fellowship award by Better Nigeria in Practice of Good Conduct, a forum facilitated by Observers Watch which is dedicated to promoting ethical conduct in public service and private sector, in recognition of his “exceptional leadership, integrity, and commitment to ethical governance in public service.”

The award ceremony, which took place in Abuja, as part of activities marking the 2025 International Workers Day, attracted government officials, eminent Nigerians and the general public, where awards and recognition were given to individuals and institutions who had exhibited dedication to transparency, accountability, and the advancement of national development ideals.

In his citation, the group commended Farouk for his transformative leadership at NAMA, as well as efforts at modernising the nation’s air navigation systems, promoting professional standards, and fostering a culture of service excellence.

“Under his stewardship, NAMA has witnessed significant operational improvements, enhanced safety protocols, and the implementation of cutting-edge air traffic management technologies, all achieved with a strong ethical foundation,” the citation stated.

Receiving the award, the NAMA MD expressed gratitude for the honour, dedicating it to “the hardworking staff of NAMA,” stressing that the recognition would go a long way in strengthening his commitment towards upholding the principles of good governance in the agency.

“This award is a testament to the fact that integrity still counts in public service. It will inspire us to continue to deliver on our statutory mandate with diligence, transparency, and a deep sense of national duty,” Farouk said.

The fellowship award by Better Nigeria in Practice of Good Conduct is bestowed annually on outstanding Nigerians who exemplify the values of good character, effective leadership, and a commitment to national progress.

Share