NAMA Installs Aeronautical Facilities In 26 Airports

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has installed new Aeronautical Fixed Telecommunication Network (AFTN) systems in 26 airports across the country. NAMA’s Director of Air Traffic Services, Mr John Tayo, disclosed this at the sensitisation workshop on the newly installed AFTN system in Abuja yesterday.

The AFTN is a global, standardised communication network for reliable and timely exchange of vital flight-related messages and digital data between fixed aeronautical stations, such as air traffic control centres, airlines, and airports.

Using Telex-based protocols and a network of communication centres and stations, AFTN facilitates the transmission of critical information like flight safety messages, meteorological data, flight regularity messages, and administrative correspondence to ensure safe and efficient air travel.

These installations, according to him, “mark a significant milestone in our efforts to modernise Nigeria’s aeronautical communication infrastructure.”

He further stated that the new AFTN system, though operating on the X.25 protocol like the traditional AFTN, had been designed to utilise more robust global satellite facilities, stressing that this advancement provides improved reliability, wider coverage, and enhanced message transmission efficiency tailored to serve aeronautical communication operations and also function as a dependable alternative to the Air Traffic Service Message Handling System (AMHS). His words: “AFTN remains the backbone of aeronautical communication worldwide.

Its significance cannot be overemphasised. Some of them allow for ensuring timely and accurate meteorological information and dissemination of safe aircraft operations reduce delays in communication efficiency between air traffic control units, and meteorological centres, thereby improving the overall efficiency of air traffic management.