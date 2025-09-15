NAMA: Global Warming Fuels Flight Disruptions

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) says extreme weather events fuelled by global warming are increasingly responsible for flight delays, cancellations and heightened safety risks.

Speaking to New Telegraph on the sidelines of a two-day Nigerian Meteorological Agency’s (NiMet) Stakeholders’ Engagement Forum in Lagos with the theme: “Early Warnings: Raising Awareness on Climate Risks and Promoting Early Action”, the Managing Director, NAMA, Mr. Farouk Ahmed, represented by the agency’s Director of Air Traffic Services, Mr. John Tayo, said global warming is reshaping the aviation environment in dangerous ways.

According to him, rising temperatures, unpredictable rainfall, and extreme weather patterns are already disrupting flight schedules, forcing route changes and creating more frequent turbulence. He stated: “These conditions not only delay and cancel flights but also increase the workload on pilots and air traffic controllers, raising stress levels and safety concerns”.

The NAMA chief noted that airport infrastructure is equally under pressure, with flooding, thunderstorms and temperature extremes damaging runways, facilities, and increasing maintenance costs. He warned that unchecked climate impacts could translate into higher operational costs for airlines and more inconvenience for passengers.

Ahmed stressed that aviation, being highly weather-dependent, is one of the sectors most vulnerable to climate change. He called on stakeholders to collaborate on localised and practical solutions that address these challenges.

The NAMA boss also urged participants at the forum to put forward constructive recommendations that can safeguard the industry and protect travellers. He said: “This forum provides the right platform to generate actionable strategies against the climatic realities confronting our airspace. As professionals, we owe our communities a responsibility to prevent disasters on the ground or in the air”.

Meanwhile, the agency has marked a significant milestone in its quest for innovation and digitalisation by replacing its traditional manual flight folder system with an electronic flight folder (e-flight folder). This cutting-edge tool provides virtual access to a comprehensive suite of flight briefing applications, including weather reports, to pilots and airlines, thereby facilitating informed decisionmaking and enhancing safety protocols.

During a stakeholders’ forum held in Lagos, Prof. Charles Anosike, DirectorGeneral and CEO of NiMet, unveiled the Aeronautical Meteorology Bulletin, a groundbreaking publication designed to promote a deeper understanding of meteorology in the aviation industry. This bulletin aims to empower airlines, pilots, air traffic controllers, and ground services to anticipate and manage weather-related challenges more effectively.