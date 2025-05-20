NAMA Conducts On-The-Job Training For APSEP

Share

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has flagged off a two-week on-the-job training (OJT) for Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel (ATSEPS) of the Department of Communication, Navigation and Surveillance Power Systems.

The training, which is being held simultaneously in Lagos, Abuja and Kano stations of the agency, cuts across all facilities managed by the department.

Trainees will be equipped with practical approaches in learning new procedures and techniques as well as maintenance and installation of facilities, while working directly with tested and experienced supervisors.

The facilities being studied include automatic mains fail-ure (AMF), automatic voltage regulator (AVR), uninterruptible power supply (UPS), solar power systems, electrical installations, cooling systems and fenerating sets.

As part of its objectives, the OJT is designed to expose participants to practical experiences in welding, installation of air-conditioning compressors, topping up refrigerants into air-conditioning and cooling systems as well as installation and maintenance of solar power systems.

It also involves carrying out preventive and corrective maintenance of UPS, AVRs, inverters and overhauling of generating sets.

Speaking while declaring the training open, the Managing Director of NAMA, Engr Farouk Ahmed Umar, noted that the OJT was necessitated by management’s commitment towards increasing the capacity of the agency’s technical and operational staff.

He said this would ensure that the communication, navigation and surveillance infrastructure across the country continued to perform seamlessly, efficiently and optimally in line with the International Civil Aviation Standards and Recommended Practices (ICAO SARPs).

Farouk also expressed optimism that the knowledge gained by participants would ensure that there is uninterrupted power supply to all the agency’s installations in Nigeria as a critical component of the safety of air travel.

