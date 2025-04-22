NAMA Begins Validation Of Ogun Agro-Cargo Airport For Commercial Flights

Share

Officials of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), yesterday, carried out flight checks at the the Gateway Inter national Airport, Ogun State, beginning the process for the commencement of commercial flights.

Speaking after conducting the check, the Manager, Flight Calibration Services, NAMA, Engr. Miri Selzing, said the aim of the check was to ensure that it aligned with the proposed procedures defined for the airport.

He said: “Our purpose for coming here is to check the proposed procedures that have been defined for the airport. “This is a significant process and not something that can be concluded in a short time.

“Our visit is the beginning of the validation of the procedure. We have reviewed the procedures that have been drawn up, checked them in the air, and we will analyze them when we get back to our base. “From there, we will be able to come up with recommendations and modifications where necessary.

