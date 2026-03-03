NAMA Begins Construction Of New Head Office In Abuja

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Thursday, performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the new corporate headquarters and Air Traffic Management Centre of the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister described the project as a tangible demonstration of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s unwavering commitment to aviation safety, job creation, and critical infrastructure development.

He noted that since its establishment, NAMA had operated without a permanent corporate headquarters, and the project presents an opportunity to honour the dedication of staff who work tirelessly to ensure the safety and smooth management of Nigeria’s airspace.

Keyamo emphasised that the new facility will enhance operational efficiency, attract investment, strengthen safety architecture, promote innovation, and contribute to economic growth.

He affirmed that the project is being executed in strict compliance with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) requirements and is scheduled for completion within 30 months. Keyamo charged the contractor to treat the project as a national assignment, stressing that there must be no compromise on quality, specifications, or standards.

He directed that all processes be properly monitored to ensure timely and standard delivery He also commiserated with NAMA’s management and staff over the recent fire at Murtala Muhammed International Air port, Lagos, and commended the agency for its swift response in restoring operations.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of NAMA, Engr. Farouk Umar expressed profound appreciation to President Tinubu and the Honourable Minister for their support in actualising the long-awaited corporate headquarters.

He described the development as monumental, noting that for over two decades the agency has operated without an appropriate office complex.

Farouk further stated that the new Corporate Headquarters and Air Traffic Management Centre will unify and modernise Nigeria’s Airspace Management system, enhance safety and innovation, reduce technical redundancies, and improve staff welfare. He appealed for sustained funding and robust monitoring, given the project’s capitalintensive nature.