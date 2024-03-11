Nama Applauds Keyamo’s Vision For Nigerian Aviation Industry

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has acknowledged the “visionary roadmap outlined by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, for the advancement of the Nigerian aviation industry.”

NAMA commends the fact that under the minister’s leadership, “the urgent need for infrastructure upgrades and the invitation to private investors in France to participate in this transformative endeavour has been emphasised.” NAMA said: “The Minister made this appeal while leading a high-powered Nigerian delegation on a four-day bilateral working visit to France.

Dubbed the Nigeria-France Bilateral Business Forum, the visit aims to strengthen cooperation and explore business opportunities in the aviation sector between both nations.” The Minister was accompanied by esteemed CEOs and directors from various Nigerian aviation agencies, including Engr. Umar Ahmed Farouk MD, NAMA; Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, MD of FAAN, and Capt. Chris Najomo, Acting Director General of NCAA.

The delegation embarked on a comprehensive aviation business exploration across key cities including Paris, Marseille, Toulouse, and Orly. The bilateral business meeting commenced with Keyamo meeting with the Director General of French Civil Aviation, Damien Caze, and his team. NAMA says Minister Keyamo presented a “compelling roadmap for the Nigerian aviation industry, emphasizing the urgent need for infrastructure upgrades and inviting private investors to participate in this endeavour.”

According to NAMA, “French aviation stakeholders, including PROAVIA, ASTech Paris Region, and BPI France, expressed keen interest in partnering with Nigeria, acknowledging the country’s vast potential in the aviation industry. Vice President of AerCap, Gad Wavomba.