NAMA Announces Resumption Of $300 Helicopter Landing Fee

Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has disclosed it will resume the collection of a $300 landing fee on helicopter operators across the country.

The agency’s Director, Air Traffic Services, Tayo John, made this known during the ongoing 53rd Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Association, in Kano State.

Speaking during the event, John cited that the fee collection is to ease the agency’s current financial burden.

However, no date was given as to when the agency would begin the enforcement.

He further said the Federal Government persisted on it to drop the fee when it started its collection a few months ago but declared that this time around, there was no going back.

“In the next few weeks, we will recommence the collection of $300 landing fee from helicopter operators.

“We started earlier, but the government directed us to suspend it then due to some issues in the country, but this time around, we will resume the collection,” John stated

