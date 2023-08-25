NALT Urges Political Leaders To Deepen Rule of Law

…To give 40 indigent widows support

An International non-profit organisation, the National Association of Liberated Tigers (NALT) has called on Nigerians and political leaders to deepen the rule of law, and respect for human rights and ensure the dignity of humans as they fashion out a new republic.

Speaking at the Communion-3rd Biennial Conference on Friday in Abuja, with the theme: “Change Management and the Challenges and Prospects of Sustaining Institutions,” the leadership of the NALT said they would give over 30 widows support this year in their annual conference.

Speaking, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of NALT, Mr. Chidi Nwokeabia, said the main objective of the association is the pursuit of social justice and an egalitarian society, advocating for all people, regardless of background and promoting equity, and an anti-oppression environment.

He noted that the Club also promotes peace and human security in communities through crime prevention, inter and intra-group dialogue and policy influencing; Support for local and international charities and humanitarian activities, community healthcare services, and sex orientation for teenagers, and encouraging sound

environmental habit and the conservation of the earth.

Nwokeabia stated: “Our message to Nigerians and political leaders as we fashion a new republic is to deepen the rule of law at all levels, respect for human rights and ensure the dignity of man.

“In communities across the nation, I urge the youths to eschew anger and violence, but toe the line of seeking redress diligently through all lawful means.”

Earlier, the International President of the club, Mr. Obinna Amoke, assured that under his leadership there would be no room for manoeuvring, manipulating, maleficence, mismanagement, and corner cuttings.

According to him, “This is one area I will neither be fair, friendly nor flexible as intend to guard NALT with all the fiduciary responsibilities that come with the office of the International President.”

Amoke admitted that he was aware of the numerous challenges facing NALT including those inflicted from within.

He added: “I’m even more conscious of the difficulties in responding to these challenges but like many of you, I am an unrepentant and adamant believer in the infinite possibilities that abound when twins rise collectively and in one accord to address their issues.

“NALT’s future should and must be envisioned by NALT members and I am glad that so many of our members are willing to respectfully support our structure and governance architecture as we sojourn and journey to the NALT we desire and deserve.”

This year, he revealed that NALT would be empowering 40 widows as part of its intervention program.

Amoke noted: “We see charity from the perspective of identifying what the charity requires. We also know that not all charity is about money or physical presence. It could be an encouragement, it could be material things and otherwise. There is no time we have the convention without having enough to give because we have a target.

“There is no time we have had the convention without having enough to give because we have a target like we have widows. There are almost 40 in number.

“I do not think one can be satisfied. We could do something that will really help. So we want money that will take care of the number we have mapped out.

“Like this year we have over 2 million that we have put to deal with those 40 people We have invited some of the widows from outside of Abuja.

“We flew them in because we want to hear their story we want to know how they are living. And right inside here, we can arrange about 10 to 20 million to support them in their life. Two of them are blind. And they can with their wives.

“We have wonderful women supporting their husbands. If you look at the blind you see so much love. And then the other woman is here.

“The widow that you saw that she was currently Allah’s baby. It has never been when the husband was shot in half rounds by cameras, and ever since then, he’s our member. We have been looking at how to make life better for her. So today is an opportunity.”