NALT Urges Political Leaders To Deepen Rule of Law

An International non-profit organisation, National Association of Liberated Tigers (NALT), has called on Nigerians and political leaders to deepen the rule of law, respect for human rights and ensure dignity of humans as they fashion out a new republic. Speaking at the Communion-3rd Biennial Conference on Friday in Abuja, with the theme: “Change Management and the Challenges and Prospects of Sustaining Institutions,” the leadership of the NALT also promised to give over 30 widows support this year in their annual conference.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of NALT, Mr. Chidi Nwokeabia, said the main objective of the association is the pursuit of social justice and egalitarian society, advocating for all people, regardless of backAn International non-profit organisation, National Association of Liberated Tigers (NALT), has called on Nigerians and political leaders to deepen the rule of law, respect for human rights and ensure dignity of humans as they fashion out a new republic.

Speaking at the Communion-3rd Biennial Conference on Friday in Abuja, with the theme: “Change Management and the Challenges and Prospects of Sustaining Institutions,” the leadership of the NALT also promised to give over 30 widows support this year in their annual conference.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of NALT, Mr. Chidi Nwokeabia, said the main objective of the association is the pursuit of social justice and egalitarian society, advocating for all people, regardless of back-An International non-profit organisation, National Association of Liberated Tigers (NALT), has called on Nigerians and political leaders to deepen the rule of law, respect for human rights and ensure dignity of humans as they fashion out a new republic. Speaking at the Communion-3rd Biennial Conference on Friday in Abuja, with the theme: “Change Management and the Challenges and Prospects of Sustaining Institutions,” the leadership of the NALT also promised to give over 30 widows support this year in their annual conference.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of NALT, Mr. Chidi Nwokeabia, said the main objective of the association is the pursuit of social justice and egalitarian society, advocating for all people, regardless of background and promoting equity, and an anti-oppression environment.

He noted that the club also promotes peace and human security in communities through crime prevention, inter and intra group dialogue and policy influencing; Support for local and international charities and humanitarian activities, community healthcare services and sex orientation for teenagers, and encouraging sound environmental habits and the conservation of earth. Nwokeabia stated: “Our message to Nigerians and political leaders as we fashion a new republic is to deepen the rule of law at all levels, respect for human rights and ensure the dignity of man. “In communities across the nation, I urge the youth to eschew anger and violence, but toe the line of seeking redress diligently through all lawful means.”