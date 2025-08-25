NALT: Democracy Must Grow Beyond Regular Elections

A group, National Association of Liberated Tigers (NALT), at its International Convention and Conference in Enugu State, has stressed the need for African nations to develope true democratic tenets, stating that the conduct of regular elections alone was not enough.

NALT International President, Mr. Obinna Amoke, who stated this in his address with the theme: “Social Movement, Social Justice and the Future of Democracy”, noted that Nigeria has become one of the most politically challenged nations of the world with high indices of abuse of incumbency powers, corruption, increasing poverty levels and rising levels of religiosity with attendant intolerance.

He added that in recent times, violent democratic transitions have characterized the experiment due to a result of poor culture of electoral dispute management, weak democratic structures and institutions to deal with sectarian politics fuelled by ethnic and religious sentiments amongst others.

“In many countries, especially in Africa, politicians have used the holding of regular elections to claim the existence of democracy, whereas in reality these countries can be best described as elected autocracies.”