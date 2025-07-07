NALDA, ODSG Partner On Food Security

The Ondo State government and the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) are to partner on land clearing and preparation for mechanised farming to boost food security in the state.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa disclosed that his administration would partner with the NALDA to boost mechanized farming and strengthen food security initiatives across the state.

The governor made this known on Monday during a courtesy visit by the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) led by its Ondo State Coordinator, Chief Olusola Ayandokun, to his office in Akure, the state capital.

Welcoming the NALDA delegation, Governor Aiyedatiwa emphasized that land clearing remains a major hurdle preventing many farmers, particularly young people, from engaging in or expanding mechanized agriculture. He noted that this critical challenge aligns directly with one of NALDA’s primary functions.

His words, “We know that one of the major expenditures that hinders a lot of farmers from going into mechanized farming or expanding their operations is land clearing. I have heard that land clearing is one of the key activities of NALDA and this is encouraging.”

Highlighting the youth potential in agriculture, the Governor remarked that once the bottleneck of land clearing is addressed, young people will be more willing to embrace farming.

He commended the integrated farm estate model initiated by NALDA in other states, noting that Ondo State already has similar infrastructure in place, especially in farm settlements that can be revived and upgraded through partnership.

Aiyedatiwa expressed optimism that the collaboration would also promote animal husbandry, especially in the rearing of goats and rabbits, areas where Ondo has natural advantages.

In his remarks, Chief Olusola Ayandokun, the Ondo State Coordinator of NALDA, assured the Governor of the agency’s commitment to supporting the state’s agricultural agenda.

He explained that NALDA, a federal government initiative, is focused on reclaiming and opening up farmland, promoting food security, empowering youth and women, and supporting the agricultural value chain.

The coordinator lamented past policy disruptions that previously scrapped the agency but noted its recent revitalization under the current federal administration.

According to him “NALDA’s goals include land clearing, preparation, and allocation to farmers, as well as establishing integrated farm estates, providing agricultural inputs, promoting animal husbandry, and training”

Ayandokun also highlighted Ondo State’s suitability for projects involving cocoa, oil palm, goat and rabbit farming, and integrated farm settlements, especially in areas like the Ile-Oluji farm settlement. He disclosed that some parcels of land have already been allocated for pilot projects, and training modules are in place for farmers.

The NALDA Coordinator also stressed the importance of encouraging every household to engage in some form of backyard farming, whether crop or livestock, to ensure food security at the grassroots level.