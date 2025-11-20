NALDA Intensifies Climate-Smart Farming To Boost Carbon Credits

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has announced plans to intensify climate-smart agriculture initiatives to earn more carbon credits, part of broader efforts to combat climate change and empower farmers economically.

Executive Secretary/CEO of NALDA, Engr. Cornelius Adebayo, disclosed this at the COP30 Side Event in Belém, Brazil, highlighting the establishment of Renewed Hope Agenda Farm Estates nationwide.

“Benefiting farmers are allocated five hectares each, enabling them to earn sustainable agricultural income,” Adebayo said. “Our goal is to elevate Nigerians from low-income brackets to a thriving middle class by combining agricultural productivity with carbon-credit earnings.”

He added that every carbon credit earned will translate into improved incomes, restored landscapes, and strengthened food systems, creating tangible local and global value.

The farm estates, spanning 5,000 to 25,000 hectares, are fully mechanized, featuring roads, irrigation systems, processing hubs, energy infrastructure, and perimeter fences lined with thousands of climate-resilient trees to generate certified carbon removals.

NALDA also unveiled its Plantation Carbon Roadmap, covering over 20,000 hectares of restored plantations under globally recognized Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) protocols to ensure transparency and credibility in the voluntary carbon market.