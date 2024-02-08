NALDA Inaugurates 120 Rural Housing, Farming Training, and Entrepreneurship For IDPs In Borno

The National Agricultural Land and Development Authority (NALDA) has inaugurated 120 rural housing farming training and entrepreneurship centre in Dusman village of Jere Local Government Area of Borno State for the resettlement of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) displaced by Boko Haram insurgency.

Speaking at the official inauguration of the housing, farming training, and entrepreneurship center in n Dusman on Thursday, Governor Zulum said “This project which is fully funded by NALDA will not only provide job opportunities tomour farmers and is going to be executed in 8 local government areas of MMC, Jere, Biu, Shani Mafa Konduga among other LGAs”

Zulum said Borno communities have suffered a lot of devastation as a result of over a decade of Boko Haram insurgency which displaced over 3.2 million people, stressing that Borno with able to partner with other partners to resettle over 2 million people and assured to partner with NALDA and other Organisation to resettle the remaining 1.2 million people.

” This project is not only very dear to my administration as is going give a boost to our resettlement drive but also provide food security and job opportunities to our people. We are going partner with NALDA and other national and International organizations to resettle the remaining 1.2 million UDP”, Zulum added.

While commending the Executive Secretary of the NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne for supporting the state government resettlement drive, saying ” I want to commend you for your support but like Oliver Twist I urge you to do more in the state, as we have enough land to allocate to you.”

Earlier speaking, the Executive Secretary of the NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne said the project is in fulfillment of the directive of President Bola Tinubu to make farming not only attractive but make farmers earn millions of Naira and own a house of their own through rural housing farming training and entrepreneurship scheme.

” NALDA is a Federal Government Agency under the Presidency with the mandate of clearing, preparing, and cultivating Land to boost food p to induction and agriculture. Borno state government is the first state to benefit from the rural housing farming training and intrapreneurship scheme of the President Bola Tinubu administration and I urge other state to emulate the state,”, added.

The Executive Secretary urged other state Governors to emulate the Borno state Governor by keying into President Tinubu’s Agricultural transformation agenda through partnering with NALDA and commended the spirit and commitment of Governor Babagana Zulum.

He said that President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment entrepreneurship centre for the training of youth in poultry farming, and animal husbandry among others treats and each youth should be given starter packs after the training and assured that the Borno government continued partnership with the NALDA.