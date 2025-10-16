NALDA, Arzikin Noma Partner To Develop Renewed Hope Mega Farm In Ora

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has entered a strategic partnership with Arzikin Noma, a private agribusiness firm, to develop the Renewed Hope Mega Farm in Ora, Kwara State.

The collaboration was formalized on Thursday in Abuja with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for financing and management of the farm.

Speaking at the event, NALDA Executive Secretary, Cornelius Adebayo, described the mega farm as one of President Bola Tinubu’s initiatives aimed at boosting national food production.

He explained that NALDA is committed to establishing fully serviced agricultural clusters across the country. Each cluster will cover at least 5,000 hectares and feature hostels, warehouses, administrative offices, police posts, and mechanization hubs.

“NALDA provides the infrastructure, while Arzikin Noma funds inputs and manages production. This ensures sustainability and quality from seed to harvest,” Adebayo said.

“This is the era of ‘sexy agriculture,’ as Mr. President calls it, and NALDA is at the forefront of this mandate.”

Adebayo disclosed that the first clusters have already commenced operations in Ora (Kwara State), Ilawe (Ekiti State), and Bauchi State, with over 8,000 hectares cleared for cultivation.

Also speaking, Michael Adeshola, Managing Director of Arzikin Noma, described the partnership as “a big bet for Nigeria,” noting that it will transform the nation’s food system and reduce reliance on imports.

“We are moving from subsistence to large-scale farming, creating jobs for youth and women while promoting food sovereignty,” Adeshola stated.