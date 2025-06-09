Nakito Bobo Takes Over African Animation Scene

Share

Nakito Bobo, a bold new animated series from Lagos-based Nakito Entertainment, is making wave in the African animation scene.

A funny animation series that brings raw storytelling and cultural authenticity to the global stage, the show follows the chaotic life of Nakito, a streetwise Lagos boy who’s known for his wild lifestyle, but takes an unexpected spiritual turn after a divine encounter.

What unfolds is a hilarious, gritty, and deeply human journey of transformation.

The series combines humour with depth, street culture with soul, and is unapologetically African yet universally relatable.

‘Nakito Bobo’ is streaming every Friday on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, and is quickly becoming a fan favorite among African Gen Z and diaspora audiences.

Tayo Laditi, a graduate of the New York Film Academy is the founder of Nakito Entertainment. He’s a media entrepreneur with a vision to create content that reflects African truth.

Speaking on the series, Laditi said: “We’re creating content that reflects our truth. It’s raw, funny, spiritual—and deeply African. That’s what Nakito stands for.”

With more animated shows and original movies already in the pipeline, the Nakito studio is gearing up to take African storytelling to the next level.

The studio is launching a streetwear line, including tees, hoodies, caps, and jeans designed for everyday swagger rooted in Lagos streets.

