Najomo: We Are Deliberately Making Airlines More Accountable For Their Operations

The Director General of NCAA, Capt Chris Najomo’s transformative role in NCAA has brought back confidence to the aviation sector. In this interview with WOLE SHADARE, he speaks on implementing a state safety programme, ongoing reforms, lack of data harmonisation among the various agencies, profitability of airlines, among other issues affecting the aviation industry in Nigeria

You were appointed to the position of Acting Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) two years ago. After one year, you were confirmed as substantive Director-General. How did you cope with the power play before your confirmation?

Honestly, it came with a lot of responsibilities, but I took it as an opportunity to serve. From the beginning, my focus was on stabilising the system, earning the trust of staff and stakeholders, and showing results.

I stayed focused on delivering value and didn’t allow distractions to affect our work. Through consistent engagement and performance-driven leadership, I was able to manage any power tussles professionally, and with time, the results began to speak for themselves.

I came up with a 9-point ‘Project 2024’ that involved closing the findings of the ICAO USOAP Audit, preparing for the ICAO USAP (Security) Audit, staff welfare, training and reorientation, simplifying the certification &licensing process, ICT digital transformation, EMPIC and change management, ISO 9001 Certification, enhanced surveillance, intensified consumer protection, and intensified cost-recovery drive.

Your tenure has witnessed so many remarkable feats, workers have applauded the way you handled their welfare needs, how did you manage to deal with the decade-long issues of workers’ welfare?

Staff welfare has always been a key priority for me. We recognised that long-standing issues like unpaid housing arrears, relocation allowances, and stagnated promotions were affecting morale and productivity.

Despite financial constraints, especially with the high statutory deduction from our internally generated revenue, we took deliberate steps to improve things.

Through careful planning, better financial discipline, and reordering our internal priorities, we were able to clear the backlog of rent arrears dating back to 2019, pay outstanding relocation allowances, and resolve many promotionrelated bottlenecks.

We also revived abandoned regional office buildings like Port Harcourt and Kano, and enhanced staff training, both locally and internationally. That said, it’s important to note that these achievements came with tough decisions and sacrifices.

While we have made significant progress, there are still areas—like expanding technical training, modernising staff tools, and improving the staff conditions of service (CoS), especially that of inspectors. We have prepared a new CoS, and it is currently with the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission.

Could you speak to some of the reforms in the NCAA?

A lot has been done across key areas. Structurally, the minister took the wise decision of establishing new directorates – the directorate of special duties (DSD) and the directorate of corporate services (DCS) for better focus and efficiency.

On safety oversight, we launched the national executive safety committee (NESC), finalised Nigeria’s first-ever state safety programme (SSP) manual and national aviation safety plan (NASP).

Furthermore, we invited the minister to inaugurate a flight data centre right inside our corporate headquarters building to enable predictive, risk-based oversight.

We also created a dedicated remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) unit to address emerging drone regulations, simplified certification processes in line with our mantra of ease-of-doing-business without compromising standards, and reduced turnaround time for services.

In Addition, we introduced EMPIC-EAP regulatory software and launched digital tools like the Directorate of Air Transport Regulation (DATR) e-portal, consumer protection portal and QR codes to improve public complaints resolution. The goal is a smarter, faster, more transparent NCAA.

Looking back at 25 years of the NCAA’s existence, what would you say are the defining milestones that have shaped the authority’s evolution and impact on Nigeria’s aviation sector?

Some key milestones include Nigeria’s FAA Category One Certification in 2010, 2014 and 2017; successful ICAO USOAP and USAP audits, the certification and recertification of Abuja and Lagos airports, and completion of abandoned projects like regional offices in Port Harcourt and Kano.

Nothing can be done without the workforce. So, we instituted awards for excellence and reoriented career development. We success –

fully reviewed the Civil Aviation Act and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations to bring our legal framework up to speed with current trends.

We are proud to have produced the first black president of the ICAO Council in the person of Dr. Olumuyiwa Aliu from 2014 to 2019. We have also implemented a state safety programme, launched our first-ever SSP manual and national aviation safety plan, amongst others, I mentioned earlier.

One area that has become problematic for the NCAA is the accusation that the NCAA is not tough enough on airlines and allows them to take passengers for a ride, particularly on issues of flight delays and cancellations without compensation. How would you react to this?

That concern is understandable, but it doesn’t reflect the full picture. NCAA published and enforces Part 19 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023, which stipulates the rights of air passengers and the obligations of airlines.

These regulations include care for delays exceeding two hours, right to refreshments, accommodation, re-routing and compensation for prolonged delays or cancellations, and mandatory refunds or rebooking for flight cancellations.

Contrary to claims of inaction, the NCAA has recently stepped up regulatory enforcement: Over 1,900 passengers were compensated by a major Nigerian carrier (Air Peace) in November 2024 alone.

Aero Contractors paid the highest number of refunds in one week on NCAA’s Insistence. NCAA issued sanctions against non-compliant carriers, including international airlines, for breaches of passenger rights and refund policies.

Mandatory compliance training sessions have been held for all domestic carriers on passenger handling obligations.

We have sanctioned defaulting airlines, and our consumer protection department now uses improved tools like the QR code system and an online complaints portal to speed up resolutions. Beyond enforcement, we’ve taken proactive steps.

We engaged several domestic airlines to scale down their route networks to align with their available aircraft, as overextension is a key cause of delays. This approach is already helping improve schedule reliability. Let me be clear: enforcement follows due process.

Under our reform agenda, we are deliberately making airlines more accountable for their operations while protecting the flying public.

I mentioned earlier that we launched a digital complaints and tracking system, allowing passengers to submit grievances and follow up on their status in real time. All airlines have been onboarded on the portal for prompt complaint escalation and resolution.

The portal allows the public to see airlines’ performance with regard to on-time flights and responsiveness to passengers’ complaints. This move has improved airlines’ eagerness to perform better with increased transparency and accountability.

There was a policy that no airline would be allowed to operate without a minimum of six airplanes. Does the policy still hold?

The policy remains in place to ensure operational reliability. However, in line with Nig. Cars 9.1.1.6(F), the authority may approve fewer aircraft if the nature of the operator’s service does not require the full number of 6.

This is the part of the regulations that many commentators don’t refer to. We apply a risk-based and case-by-case approach, especially for new entrants, provided they meet safety, financial, and operational requirements.

This flexibility also supports our ease-of-doing-business reforms, without compromising oversight or safety.

You are the regulator and you have seen it all as a pilot, administrator and a regulator, what do you think are the challenges Nigerian airlines face?

Nigerian airlines face tough challenges; access to foreign exchange is a big issue. Most of their costs are in dollars. Jet A1 fuel is another problem; it is expensive and volatile. Fleet maintenance costs are high, and there’s a need to boost our local MRO capacity.

Airlines also need access to long-term financing, which is scarce. At the NCAA, while our core job is safety oversight, we’re working with the other stakeholders to improve the business environment without compromising safety.

I am sure you are aware of the minister’s laudable efforts in opening up the dry-lease business by meeting with aircraft manufacturers and leasing companies to enable our local operators to unlock that market.

We have re-invigorated Nigeria’s compliance with the Cape Town Convention and issued a circular on IDERA (Irrevocable De-Registration and Export Request Authorisation) to allay the fears of foreign lessors and engaged with our judiciary.

This paved the way for dry-leasing options and our removal from the Aviation Working Group (AWG) Watch List, enabling access to aircraft leasing.

This brings us to the issue of airlines’ debts to NCAA and other agencies. Are the airlines still owing and how much?

The debts, all the airlines owe. They owe not only the NCAA, they owe NAMA and FAAN. It is not a new thing. All over the world, airlines owe. Go to America, go to London, go to Dubai; everybody owes. I will also tell you that all over the world, airlines lease aircraft.

Nobody says I am paying cash. They lease aircraft. They do dry leasing. Dubai, Emirates started with two aircraft many years ago. Today, Emirates has several hundred aircraft.

So, it is the discipline that they have put in place that has made them grow. It is to be able to maintain that discipline and say, okay, the lessors keep giving them aircraft. So, that is what the minister is trying to do here.

Put that discipline and tell the lessors, I am giving you a guarantee. If this person does not pay you, you can carry your aircraft. Before, they were not able to because they said Nigerian airlines could get an injunction and seize aircraft. That one is no longer there.

The airlines have agreed on a payment plan; some of the airlines or most of the airlines are doing it. When we find out that you are not doing it, we will write to you again and invite you.

If we see that you are not doing what you are supposed to do, we will do a No-pay-no service. So, we have that going on.

Are the airlines making money because the operators keep complaining that there is no money in the business, but they are still operating?

Well, because I was an operator, making money is irrelevant if you don’t have discipline. You see, if you don’t have discipline, in terms of taking care of the finances. When you see money coming in as an airline operator, remember, you have to be disciplined.

All the money coming in, part of it is not yours. Part of the money is for the NCAA, insurance maintenance. So people who don’t have the discipline, when they see plenty of money, oh, this is my money.

That is why they keep saying we are not making money. You are making money, even though the problem is there, but you should be disciplined to say, ‘Okay, I have kept up to this amount’ for maintenance.

The managing director of Fidelity Bank has said that one of the airlines they are financing is doing really well, and that they are paying their bills. For her to say that means that the airline is disciplined in terms of paying bills to the bank. So it is all about discipline.

If you are not disciplined, you will not see the money. You will see the money come in bulk, and the money is gone if you spend it anyhow. So there is always money for everything. A ticket might cost N280,000 one way.

By the time they deduct this and that, you will be shocked that maybe what goes to the airline is N80,000. That is the truth.

There has been an issue of inconsistent data in the industry. In most cases, data from FAAN is different from what the NCAA provides and what the airlines claim. This gives the impression that the agencies don’t collaborate. Is this something the NCAA hopes to address?

Yes, and we have already taken concrete steps to address it. Inconsistent data has largely been due to differences in reporting formats, timelines and data ownership across agencies.

To fix this, the NCAA has initiated a data harmonisation effort in collaboration with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and other stakeholders.

We are also upgrading our internal systems to improve real-time data capture and validation. The goal is to ensure a single, credible source of aviation data that supports planning, transparency and international reporting.

Collaboration is now stronger, and we are aligning our systems to speak with one voice.

As the NCAA steps into its next quarter-century, what are the key strategic priorities and reforms your administration is pursuing to position Nigeria’s aviation industry for global competitiveness and safety excellence?

Our focus is clear: Full implementation of the Civil Aviation Master Plan (CAMP). We embarked on this journey with the support of ICAO, expansion of risk-based oversight through the flight data centre, strengthening the capacity of our inspectors and technical teams, continued automation of certification and surveillance processes, supporting the growth of the RPAS (drone) sector and dangerous goods oversight, ensuring compliance with international conventions like Cape Town and SAATM, safety, security, economic viability and consumer-centricity, financial discipline and cost-recovery strategies like our “No Pay, No Service” policy.

This encourages airlines to clear debts before NCAA services are provided, improving the authority’s financial standing for the smooth delivery of regulatory responsibilities.

We are building an NCAA that is futureready, highly professional, and globally respected.