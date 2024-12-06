Najomo Commission NCAA PH Regional Office, After 2 Decades Of Abandonment

Share

The Acting Director-General, Nigeria Civil Aviation (NCA), Capt. Chris Najomo, on Friday, at the Port Harcourt International Airport, commissioned the Port Harcourt Regional Office of the agency, after being abandoned for over two decades.

Accordingly, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) staff in the Port Harcourt Regional Office expressed excitement as the abandoned office accommodation has been completed and commissioned.

According to a statement from the NCAA Media office in Abuja, the project which began in 2002 remained at carcass level but it took Capt. Najomo less than a year to complete and commission it.

In his brief remarks at the event, Ag.DGCA said Port Harcourt is strategic as a hub for energy, commerce and tourism which necessitated the establishment of the world-class infrastructure to support our aviation sector.

Port Harcourt Regional Office oversees operations at key Airports and Airstrips in the region including Port Harcourt, Bayelsa, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Asaba, Anambra, Imo, Calabar, and Warri.

The NCAA CEO also promised to deliver on Kano Regional Office in weeks even as he promised to build a befitting regional office in Enugu.

“As we celebrate this achievement, I urge all stakeholders to continue to work with us in shaping the future of aviation in Nigeria. Together, we will soar higher and make our skies safer and more efficient for all users” he said.

The commissioning of the Port Harcourt Regional Office building is a significant milestone for the NCAA and highlights the leadership of Acting DGCA Chris Najomo in ensuring the successful completion of this long-delayed project.

Also commenting, the Regional Manager, NCAA PH Regional Office, Mr. Oladipo Adebisi Titus said the project which started over 20 years ago was looking like it was never going to be achieved.

“Different managements sat on it and left. May we bring to your knowledge that, as a regulatory body in the Aviation industry, part of the things that will restore our staff confidence will be an office complex that is properly equipped with all necessary facilities?

“Oftentimes, our staff and colleagues have gone on inspections and they were taunted by the operators reminding us of how we needed to close certain open items, obviously referring to our office space” he noted.

He further said the commissioned office with a good ambience and modern facilities. He said the staff are excited and this will greatly improve staff morale.

