Najomo Bags Industry’s Lifetime, Leadership Achievement Awards

The Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Chris Najomo, last Friday, received the Aviation Lifetime Achievement Award and the Aviation Leadership Achievement Award (Strategic Leadership Category) at the 14th Nigeria Aviation (NIGAV) Award and Ministerial Dinner.

The DG, the organiser said, had put in all his life serving the country’s aviation industry in different capacities and affirmed that it was fitting he now sits at the helm of affairs of the regulatory agency where he is overseeing the rebirth of a new order in regulatory oversight of the industry.

Chairman and Founder of NIGAV Award, Mr. Fortune Idu, described him as a quintessential personality who right from his youthful age decided to serve the aviation sector and worked assiduously in different fields in the industry.

Idu said: “These awards are fitting for Najomo because from his youthful age under the tutelage of his father who was a great aviator himself, he carved out his career for himself as a young man.

That he has turned around the fortune of the NCAA brand that has earned global accolades was the result of his foresight and experience of many years in the industry.

The NCAA has no doubt become one of Nigeria’s iconic brands across the world in just over one year of his outstanding leadership.”

Chairman of NIGAV Award Committee and a former Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Dr. Richard Aisuebeogun, in an industry performance review, affirmed that “the confirmation of Captain Chris Najomo as the substantive Director General of NCAA promises a more stable CAA capable of effectively ensuring the airworthiness and safety of aircraft.”

Aisuebeogun said Najomo had empowered the NCAA’s Consumer Protection Directorate to intensify efforts to address passenger complaints, including high fares, flight delays, and cancellations, as a means to bolster travellers’ confidence in Nigerian airlines.

Speaking further on the achievement of the regulatory authority under Najomo, the former FAAN MD explained that the the NCAA began reviewing the various critical procedures in 2024 to enhance its technical and economic oversight of the industry, aiming for better efficiency and reduced bottlenecks in licensing process.

The NCAA initiated a review of the industry master plan with ICAO to rebuild confidence. Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr. Micheal Achimugu, said: “My DG deserves much more because he has spent his whole life in this industry and even now as DG CA, he works round the clock to ensure that we get everything right and on time.

His leadership skills and man management ability are part of the secret that has galvanised the staff to achieve the outstanding results you see at the NCAA.

