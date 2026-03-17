Najomo Affirms Equal Opportunities For Women

The Director-General of the National Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Chris Najomo, has affirmed that women in the Nigerian aviation industry have made giant contributions in the development of the sector as they play vital roles in every facet of aviation — from flight operations and engineering to air traffic management, safety oversight, and regulatory leadership.

In a message to celebrate the 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD), the DGCA affirmed that the NCAA, under his leadership, will continue to offer equal opportunities to women, just as he called for renewed commitment to gender equality across the aviation sector.

Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr Michael Achimugu, quoted the DG as saying: “Women are central to the safety, innovation and resilience of aviation.

Today we honour their achievements and reiterate our duty to remove barriers, expand opportunity, and ensure that talent — not gender — determines advancement in this industry.”

According to the NCAA helmsman, “celebrating women in aviation is more than recognition — it must be matched by action.

By investing in training, talent and removing systemic obstacles, by mentorship and equitable workplace practices, we will build a stronger, safer and more inclusive aviation sector that benefits everyone.

” Speaking on the theme of the 2026 IWD, the DGCA explained that the regulatory agency’s mission to continuously offer equal opportunity for women aligns with the ‘Give To Gain’ campaign of the IWD, which emphasises the power of reciprocity and support.