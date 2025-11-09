NAJA Holds 2025 Int’l Auto Awards In Lagos

The Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) has announced that the 2025 edition of its International Auto Awards will take place on December 16, 2025 in Lagos.

This annual event brings together top government officials, industry leaders, and media professionals to honour outstanding achievements that have shaped Nigeria’s automotive landscape.

According to Frank Kintum, Chairman of the Planning Committee, preparations are in top gear to ensure the 2025 edition sustains NAJA’s reputation as the most credible and unifying platform for recognizing excellence in the nation’s auto industry.

“The NAJA Awards have become the gold standard for honouring brands, organizations, and individuals who demonstrate innovation, integrity, and excellence in advancing Nigeria’s automotive ecosystem.

“This year’s edition will spotlight progress in local manufacturing, green mobility, and industry policy development among others,” Kintum said. Also speaking, Theodore Opara, Chairman of NAJA, highlighted the strategic importance of the awards to national development.

“As the automotive sector evolves, NAJA remains committed to supporting initiatives that align with the Federal Government’s vision for sustainable industrial growth.

“We are particularly delighted to have the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) as a central partner this year, given its pivotal role in policy formulation and innovation,” Opara stated. Distinguished guests expected at the event include the Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh; Director