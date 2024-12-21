NAJA Awards: Coscharis Motors Emerges Nigeria’s Multi-Luxury Of The Year

Share

…Range Rover Autobiography wins Nigeria Luxury SUV award of the Year

It was indeed a glorious day for the leading auto dealer, Coscharis Motors Plc. one of the subsidiaries of the wholly Nigerian conglomerate, Coscharis Group at this year’s Nigerian Auto Journalists Association award night held recently in Lagos.

The Company won the awards as the Multi–Luxury Company of the Year while one of its iconic luxury brands, Range Rover Autobiography was adjudged as the Nigeria Luxury SUV Award of the Year respectively.

Coscharis Motors over the years has been a household name when it comes to top-notch globally respected luxury automobile brands in Nigeria going by the various luxury brands in their robust brand portfolio.

Coscharis has been the exclusive representative in Nigeria of the British iconic luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover and the German pride in the luxury segment of the BMW brand over many decades.

The company in 2023 added another new luxury brand from the United Kingdom into the Nigeria market which is the Grenadier from the Ineos group in the UK. The Grenadier is a brand new product globally which is equally being represented in Nigeria by Coscharis Motors as a new addition to its existing ‘House of Luxury’ when it comes to automobiles of repute.

The luxury SUV category was keenly contested with other tested luxury brands but the Range Rover Autobiography came tops according to the organizers after strong consideration of the market acceptance of the Range Rover Autobiography in all ramifications.

The All New Range Rover Autobiography variant is revolutionary, reliable and a class on its own with its special appeal, and style that resonates with its priority audience when it comes to luxury, class, comfort and performance.

Receiving the award on behalf of Coscharis Motors, the General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, Mr. Abiona Babarinde dedicated the award to all the Coscharis Motors customers especially the luxury brand enthusiasts for their acceptability of all the luxury brands in the Portfolio namely the Jaguar Land Rover, BMW and the new Grenadier respectively as their preferred luxury automobile of choice.

He said, “These awards only reconfirm our expertise in delivering the top-notch luxury experience to our premium customers while maintaining the global standard of brand positioning to discerning customers in the ever-dynamic Nigerian market.

Representing these globally respected iconic brands over the years exclusively in Nigeria involves consistent delivering of value for money that involves the total luxury experience from the point of brand awareness to the purchase stage and the aftersales service experience to deliver the peace of mind required”.

Commenting on these awards, the excited Group Managing Director of Coscharis Motors Plc., Mr Josiah Samuel also dedicated the awards to the company’s ever-loyal customers for their patronage and acceptance of the brands with a promise to continually create more value in the automobile industry in Nigeria.

He said, “There can’t be another best way to end the business year in 2024 than with these sets of prestigious awards despite all the business challenges in the year and more importantly that the awards are coming from a very critical stakeholder/partner like the media”.

The award event expectedly attracted various stakeholders that are players in the automotive sector in Nigeria.

