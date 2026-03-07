Naira’s Rebound Not Enough To Ease Hardship

Despite the recent rebound of the Naira, inflation remains a significant concern for Nigeria’s economy. According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), inflation is projected to ease to 12.94% in 2026, down from an average of 21% in 2025.

However, experts warn that the Naira’s rebound is not enough to ease hardship without fiscal discipline, private-sector facilitation, and inclusive spending.

Chief Dele Kelvin Oye, chairman of the Alliance for Economic Research and Ethics, notes that “without fiscal prudence, private-sector facilitation, and inclusive spending, appreciation will stay a market statistic, not a lived improvement for most Nigerians”.

The Naira has strengthened in recent weeks, trading around ₦1,340/$ at the parallel market as of February 20, 2026, compared to previous lows beyond ₦1,600/.

However, food prices remain high, squeezing households. Headline inflation eased slightly to 15.10% in January 2026, but experts warn that fiscal dominance, huge deficits, debt service, and inefficient spending remain counterweights to the Naira’s rebound.

The CBN has maintained a tight monetary stance, keeping the monetary policy rate at 27% while using complementary tools to manage liquidity and anchor inflation expectations.

However, the fiscal deficit is projected at ₦12.14 trillion in 2026, equivalent to approximately 3.01% of GDP, with financing expected to rely largely on domestic borrowing. President Bola Tinubu has pledged to drive down inflation further, strengthen foreign reserves, and sustain GDP growth trajectory in 2026.

However, experts warn that inflation remains a huge concern, and the government must prioritize fiscal discipline, inclusive spending, and private-sector reforms to ensure that the benefits of the Naira’s rebound reach every Nigerian household. What do you think are the most pressing challenges facing Nigeria’s economy, and how can the government address them?

On the contrary, one may need to know why, in spite of its rebound, inflation remains a concern, rather than an ease:

1. Fiscal Dominance: Government spending and borrowing continue to exert pressure on the CBN’s inflation fight.

2. Food Prices: Food inflation remains high, squeezing households and exacerbating poverty.

3. Inefficient Spending: Huge deficits and debt service continue to undermine economic growth.

4. Global Uncertainty: Rising global uncertainty and slowing U.S. economy could weaken the dollar and redirect capital to emerging markets. ⁷ To address these challenges, experts recommend: – Curbing borrowing and capping domestic debt – Prioritizing revenue-generating investments – Shifting focus from consumption to infrastructure development – Expanding targeted cash transfers and food logistics – Investing in early-childhood health, education, and vocational training On this threshold, however, one may be poised to ask: What do you think are the most pressing challenges facing Nigeria’s economy, and how can the government address them?

Are there any specific policies or reforms that you think could help alleviate inflation and promote economic growth? In conclusion, while the Naira’s rebound is a positive development, Nigeria’s economy still faces significant challenges.

To alleviate inflation and promote economic growth, the government must prioritize fiscal discipline, inclusive spending, and private-sector reforms. By addressing fiscal dominance, food prices, inefficient spending, and global uncertainty, Nigeria can unlock its full potential and improve the lives of its citizens.

Adebayo, a University Lecturer, writes in from Benin Republic