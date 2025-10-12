Naira’s Rally, Surging Reserves Affirm CBN’s Reform Projections

Alongside spending on family maintenance, education, and healthcare. On the other hand, the Non-Resident Nigerian Investment Account provides an opportunity for NRNs to invest in Nigeria’s financial markets, including foreign currency-denominated bonds, fixed deposits, and local assets like equities, government securities, and mortgage products. The CBN explained that both accounts offer currency flexibility, enabling holders to maintain balances in either foreign currency or Naira. Account holders will also be able to convert funds between the two currencies at prevailing exchange rates through authorised dealers.

The CBN’s initiatives have supported continued growth in these inflows, aligning with the institution’s objective of doubling formal remittance receipts within a year. The remittances in the economy is expected to increase based on CBN’s ongoing efforts to bolster public confidence in the foreign exchange market, strengthen a robust and inclusive banking system, and promote price stability, which is essential for sustained economic growth.

In a report: “Diaspora remittances: The power behind Africa’s sustainable growth”, Regional Vice President of Africa at Western Union, Mohamed Touhami el Ouazzani, said remittances may be measured through the movement of money, but their real impact is measured in lives changed. He disclosed that in 2023 alone, $90 billion flowed into Africa from its global Diaspora, an amount that rivals the Gross Domestic Product of entire nations. He said that remittances symbolise deep ties that keep communities connected across borders. “Families with a breadwinner working abroad depend on these funds to provide vital support for day-to-day needs.

They also build the foundation for broader financial stability," he said.

For remittances to be truly transformational, it begins with understanding and meeting people’s aspirations. Ensuring individuals who strive for more can send and receive funds, regardless of their financial status, is crucial.

We must cater to diverse needs. “In a continent renowned for its entrepreneurial spirit, offering multiple channels for remittance access is key. Whether through bank accounts, digital wallets, mobile money apps, or cash pickups, this flexibility ensures that funds are delivered in ways that best suit local realities. Providing innovative and inclusive solutions empowers individuals to not only manage their immediate needs but also to invest in long-term growth opportunities,” he added.