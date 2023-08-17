Naira’s Free Fall Pushes Workers, Pensioners Into Extreme Poverty –Wabba

The immediate past President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, has be-moaned the condition of workers and pensioners as the naira continues to depreciate. According to him, workers have been tipped into extreme poverty following the worsening economic crisis in the country.

Speaking at the 2023 Annual FCT Nurses Week/Scientific Conference in Abuja yesterday, Wabba told nurses not to be deterred by the harsh economy and struggle to meet their daily needs in saving lives and helping to keep people healthy.

The ex-labour leader asked the government to urgently address the challenges facing the health sector. He said: “I encourage you to continue to work hard despite the current challenges. Challenges facing the health sector are very daunting. The indices are not pointing to the fact that our healthcare system is working optimally.

“Basically also, by extension all working class, especially those on fixed wages have been stretched beyond their limits, including pensioners because our earnings certainly cannot meet even our immediate needs. “The current inflation rate of 24.08 percent, which is the highest in our country in more than 10 years occasioned by the free fall of the naira and very high cost of living, has pushed many people, including the working class into extreme poverty. This is the reality.

“I call on all levels of government to remedy this situation because workers and pensioners are not finding it easy.” Minister-designate Yusuf Tanko Sununu, who raised concerns over the high number of nurses leaving Nigeria in search of greener pastures in other countries, promised that the health sector would be improved by the Bola Tinubu government.

“We have a team in place ready to build everything about quality healthcare delivery so that by the time the government is going to start, I am sure we will all be happy we have put capable hands that will be able to deliver,” he said. The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) FCT Chairman, Deborah Yusufu, stressed the need for increased investment especially in the training and retraining of nurses and midwives to enable them meet up with current global nursing practices.