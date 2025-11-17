Nairametrics Unveils Ranking Of Nigeria’s Largest Companies By Revenue

Nairametrics has unveiled the Nigeria Megacorp Index (NMX 100), the country’s first independent, data-driven ranking of the largest companies by revenue.

The move, according to the company, is aimed at enhancing transparency and providing a verifiable picture of the corporations powering Africa’s largest economy.

Also, the NMX 100, which is modelled after globally respected benchmarks like the Fortune 500, aims to improve economic intelligence and offer investors, policymakers, researchers and the public a clearer understanding of the true scale of Nigerian business.

Speaking at a press conference at the unveiling of the NMX100, CEO of Nairametrics, Ugodre ObiChukwu, described the launch as a milestone for corporate governance and economic intelligence in Nigeria. “Every serious economy has a corporate benchmark that reflects its true productive power.

In the U.S., the Fortune 500 helps investors, policymakers, and the public understand which companies drive national growth. Nigeria needs its own mirror and the NMX100 fills that gap,” Obi-Chukwu said.

He emphasised the data-driven, verifiable, and dynamic nature of the ranking, noting that it will help Nigerians, global investors, and researchers, access reliable information on the nation’s largest companies.

“For the first time, we can say with confidence: these are Nigeria’s largest companies,” he said. Obi-Chukwu also highlighted the limitations of existing market data. He said: “Only about 150 companies are listed on the Nigerian Exchange with a market cap of around N90 trillion, far below our GDP of over N300 trillion.

And fewer than 50 listed companies generate N100 billion or more in annual revenue. The stock market does not reflect the true size of Nigerian business. The NMX-100 shines a light on the broader landscape.”

According to Nairametrics, to qualify, companies must report at least N100 billion in revenue based on their most recent audited financial statements. Only companies with headquarters and significant operations in Nigeria are considered, ensuring that the ranking reflects genuine domestic economic impact.

The company stated that the index currently tracks over 60 companies spanning 15 key sectors, with a combined revenue exceeding N90 trillion and total profits topping N9 trillion, adding that the dynamic nature of the index allows for realtime updates as audited results are released, providing a timely and accurate view of the country’s corporate health.

Specifically, top performers on the index are led by oil and gas companies such as NNPL, which generated N23.99 trillion in revenue and N3.3 trillion profit after tax in 2023, followed by NLNG Ltd with N5.3 trillion revenue and N1.75 trillion PAT, and Oando Plc with N4.09 trillion revenue and N220 billion PAT.

The financial sector dominated much of the remainder of the top 10, with Access Holdings Plc, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Zenith Bank Plc, First Holdco Plc, and United Bank for Africa Plc posting revenues between N3.19 trillion and N4.88 trillion, collectively highlighting the central role of banking in Nigeria’s economy.

Industrial goods and ICT are represented by Dangote Cement Plc, which recorded N3.58 trillion in revenue and N503 billion PAT, and MTN Nigeria, which generated N3.36 trillion in revenue.

The NMX-100 also includes foreign firms operating in Nigeria, provided they generate revenue, employ Nigerians, and pay local taxes. Obi-Chukwu stressed that the ranking sends a strong message to companies that remain opaque: “Transparency is a global standard, and we believe this will encourage more companies to open up their data.”

The launch of NMX 100 complements other Nairametrics initiatives aimed at deepening economic insight, including the Dividend Tracker, which aggregates all dividend declarations in Nigeria; DealsBook, a live tracker of corporate deals, mergers, acquisitions, bonds, and fundraising; and Nairalytics, a macro-data platform that presents Nigeria’s key economic indicators in simple, accessible formats.

“Together with the NMX-100, these platforms strengthen accountability, deepen insight, and give investors and citizens a clearer view of the Nigerian economy,” Obi-Chukwu said. “This is a step toward the transparency and economic intelligence that every modern economy deserves.”