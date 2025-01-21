Nairametrics CEO: Large Fiscal Deficits, Others Threaten Naira Stability

Share

Nigeria’s large fiscal deficits, rising debt burden and high inflation rate pose a significant threat to exchange rate stability and could undermine the benefits of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) ongoing foreign exchange reforms, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nairametrics, Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, has said.

He stated this in Lagos on Tuesday while speaking at the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria’s (FICAN) Bimonthly forum, which had as its theme, “Outlook for the Nigerian economy in 2025.”

Obi-Chukwu, whose presentation was titled, “Nigeria’s macroeconomic outlook 2025,” stated that with the CBN’s reforms boosting foreign investors’ confidence in the country’s economy, the apex bank was able to achieve forex stability in the last three months in spite of the depreciation of the naira on the parallel market.

Noting that the CBN’s intervention in the retail end of the forex market is helping price stability and that continuous inflows from International Money Transfer Organisations (IMTOs) are expected to boost liquidity in the forex market, the Nairametrics boss, however, said that factors such as the country’s large fiscal deficit coupled with its high borrowing costs, its continued dependence on imports as well as the nation’s reliance on oil exports for the bulk of its forex earnings, pose a significant risk to exchange stability this year.

According to him, “Nigeria’s large fiscal deficits, growing debt burden, and high inflation, possess more threat to exchange rate stability and could rubbish the benefits of ongoing forex reforms.”

He, however, said, on the positive side, the expected cut in interest rates in the United States following President Donald Trump’s assumption of power could improve capital flows into Nigeria.

He also noted that that higher interest rates was an incentive for local fixed income and equity securities and will boost capital flows. He further stated that the expected removal of Nigeria from Financial Action Task Force’s ( FATF) Grey List, “will boost efforts at enhancing forex remittances and flows,” adding that:

“CBN’s EFEMS will introduce transparency and credibility to forex transactions (and) also enhance price discovery.” Obi-Chukwu emphasised that the “mismatch between the true value of the naira and its current price can only be.

